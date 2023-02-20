Several ladies turned up for owambe functions looking radiant in different asoebi styles

From thigh-high opening to cinched corsets, the ladies made sure to show up and show out

In this article, Legit.ng has selected seven beautiful looks that will have you stealing the show

When it comes to wedding guest fashion, looking good takes time, money and a good tailor in your corner.

If you have an owambe function coming up soon and you have no idea what style to go for, then you're in luck.

Photos of asoebi styles. Credit: @asoebispecial, @ceec_official, @omowunmi_dada

Source: Instagram

Look 1

This beautiful fashionista stepped out for an owambe party looking radiant in pink.

Everything from her stylish gele headpiece to her form-fitting dress with a bodice embellished with applique, worked well to create a stunning look.

Look 2

Cee-Cee took to her Instagram page to share photos of her look, and it was absolutely stunning.

In the photos, she draped her curves in a corset bodice dress featuring sheer and a sweetheart neckline with pointy short sleeves.

Look 3

This green and black combo is certainly a looker!

Here, this lady paired her olive gele over a deeper green shade with black lace and a structured neckline.

Look 4

If you love daring looks, this one is for you.

Here, this pretty lady rocked a purple lace dress with sheer-infused neckline and a thigh-high opening in the front.

Look 5

We love this union between brocade and tulle.

Here, this pretty asoebi belle infused tulle in her dress with a sweetheart neckline and ruched sleeves.

Look 6

This beautiful gold lace dress complimented her silhouette effortlessly.

The dress featured sheer sleeves, an exposed corset and a floor-length skirt.

Look 7

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi stepped out look fabulous in this beautiful pink ensemble.

The lovely dress featured a sweetheart neckline and frills around the cuffs. She paired the look with a fuscia pink gele.

