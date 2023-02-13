Floyd Mayweather recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after posting a video of some designer bags

The former professional boxer posted the video of different coloured Hermes bags worth at least N9 million each

The video which has since gone viral on social media got several fans reacting with mixed feelings

Floyd Mayweather continues to prove that when it comes to the luxury side of life, he is no stranger.

The former American professional boxer recently took to his Instagram page to share a video of some Hermes bag collection he got for his woman.

Photos of Floyd and the Hermes bags. Credit: @floydmayweather

Source: Instagram

In the video, he showed the bags in different colours ranging from orange, mustard yellow to green and several shades of blue Hermes bags.

The average cost of an Hermes bag is around N7 million.

According to the video, he got a total number of 19 bags, all for his woman.

Sharing the video, he captioned:

"I buy myself exotic cars and I buy her exotic bags."

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to Floyd Mayweather's video of Hermes bags

jonnybones:

"Motivation "

jizzymack:

"U deserve nothing but the best . U earned it by putting in that hard work n dedication #50-0"

foxy_esq_jawn:

"Why would anyone want or need 10+ of the SAME bag? ‍♀️ I’ll take property thank you."

my.life.blessed:

"Bro ur hometown flint Michigan still ain’t got running water. Go help them."

dmc132:

"I’m Floyd’s biggest and I mean biggest fan but my dude you gotta find another flex everyone knows you bankroll fresh .. how about helping inner city kids get too college, build affordable housing .. open sone boys and girls club .. something my dude .. just flexing all the time gets lame after awhi.. just a thought fir a Rick black tht hadn’t built up the black community just stunning on em."

iampeace_c:

"People need to stop telling him how to spend his money and when to spend it…He worked for it and and he can do what ever he feels like! Remember once you gone everything don’t matter no more!"

keojinmah:

"Not every woman's dream."

