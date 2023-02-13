JohnWWE champion and actor John Cena had social media going wild after his pictures wearing a skirt went viral

The star was spotted looking feminine in a black and white plaid skirt and black socks and heels

According to reports, Cena's look was for his upcoming comedy titled Ricky Stanicky, featuring stars like Zac Efron and Jermaine Fowler

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

John Cena has had ladies thirsting over him after showing off his perfect muscles in a miniskirt and high heels.

John Cena caused a stir on social media after he was snapped rocking a checked miniskirt, stockings and high heels. Photo: Backgrid AU.

Source: UGC

John Cena looks elegant in heels and mini skirt

The WWE Hall of Famer went viral after the pictures surfaced on social media. Many couldn't believe the wrestler and actor could rock heels.

Social media couldn't keep calm after pictures of wrestler and actor John Cena rocking a black and white plaid miniskirt, black t-shirt, stockings and lace-up boots went viral on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to E! News, the star was photographed while on the set of his upcoming comedy, Ricky Stanicky, in Australia. The publication noted that the movie also features stars like Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler and William H. Macy.

See the images below:

John Cena's fans reacted to the viral photos and below are some of their comments:

@onlyemmiexwrote:

"He really thought we can’t see him."

@JayCartere said:

"Maybe the scene this is for is funny. We dunno how weird this is, in context…yet."

@Inenekazi1 added:

"I mean...once he pretended he could rap so."

@Danielsenator wrote:

"We definitely can see him now."

@GoddessPearl44:

"He wears that skirt amazingly. I feel like the hate is coming from people who know he could still pull more women while wearing a skirt than they could dressed as masculine as possible. At least that’s the vibes the hate in the comments is giving off lol."

@paladin_neo:

"Its Hollywood I am not surprised theres a lot of celebs who do what they gotta do to maintain that celebrity status."

Brit 2023: Sam Smith's balloon-like ensemble at award show sparks hilarious comments online

Sam Smith sure knows how to get people talking and this time is no different.

The singer attended the 43rd edition of the Brit Awards looking eye-catching in distinctive jumpsuit, designed by Harri.

The look had inflatable arms and legs that quickly became the most buzzed-about look of the night.

Source: TUKO.co.ke