AKA's fatal shooting was caught on camera by CCTV outside a restaurant in Durban on Florida Road

Mzansi peeps have been sharing the leaked clip showing how unknown men gunned down the rapper

Supa Mega's family lawyer, Rudolf Baloyi, reprimanded the act as he confirmed that it tormented AKA's family

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' family has spoken out about the trending CCTV footage showing his fatal shooting. The family said the clips shared online by people are tormenting them.

AKA's family's lawyer Rufolf Baloyi confirmed that the CCTV footage showing Mega's shooting is hurting his relatives. Image: @lynnforbesza and @akaworldwide

Supa Mega and his friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane died on February 10 in Durban on Florida Road, outside a well-known restaurant, where CCTV caught the horrifying act. Shortly after the incident, chopped-up clips of the killing trended even before the family confirmed that AKA was no more.

After many angles and analyses of the CCTV footage were posted on Twitter, the representative lawyer of the Forbes family, Rudolf Baloyi, said Mega's family was dealing with the painful aftermath of the shooting, reported EWN.

Baloyi added that posting the clips showing how AKA was killed hurt Mega's family, who are trying to heal from his untimely death.

"You can imagine the parents having to see such a video of their son taken out like that at that moment he was most happy, he didn't even get to see this person. For him, he was just in the moment saying goodbye to Tibs for the night and someone comes and shoots him from the back. So it's extremely painful, it's an image that will stay with the family for very long."

Mzansi peeps blast netizens circulating the CCTV showing AKA's gruesome shooting

@LucMoch said:

"Also, a possibility of jeopardising the investigation. The killer might also be killed if it's indeed a hit, fearing that someone might identify him resulting in him ratting out."

@Scelo99Scelo shared:

"Social media needs to be regulated."

@francoiskeou posted:

"I hope those people can be sued."

@sbu15072252 replied:

"I was of the view that by now our lazy thinking @SAPoliceService would have at least released pics of suspects and declared a 72-hour man hunt but hell no."

@sweetfire0 commented:

"It’s totally inhumane."

@1980_nos wrote:

"It's very insensitive. This is crucial information which needs the police only."

@BandieeLeigh reacted:

"That was so traumatising and no one should have to see that."

@MimiKay37 added:

"Mzansi has no shame. I could not bring myself to watch that footage. I feel so bad for the family."

Graphic CCTV footage shows moment rapper AKA and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were gunned down

A CCTV video showing AKA's last moments left South Africans at a loss for words.

The viral clip shows the rapper and some friends leaving Wish restaurants and heading to their vehicles.

A hitman wearing a hoodie walked up to the group, fired shots, shot AKA in the back of the head, and ran away on foot.

