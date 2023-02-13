Popular award-winning British singer, Sam Smith was live at the Brit Awards on Saturday, February 11

For the 43rd edition of the show, the singer showed up in an eye-catching black latex ensemble

The photos which have since gone viral, have sparked mixed reactions among fashion lovers

Sam Smith sure knows how to get people talking and this time is no different.

Photos of Sam Smith. Credit: @samsmith

Source: Instagram

The singer attended the 43rd edition of the Brit Awards looking eye-catching in distinctive jumpsuit, designed by Harri.

The look had inflatable arms and legs that quickly became the most buzzed about look of the night.

Social media users react to Sam Smith's balloon outfit

favourr.oj;

"I just have this feeling to just use Needle to pop it."

logicalillogically:

"He wants to be in the news so badly because he knows his music is now sh*t!"

adebisi1399:

"Is giving heartbreak on valentine day."

justnae88:

"This definitely had to be a Missy inspiration because all I hear is beep beep who got the keys to the jeep."

sabigirlsfashion:

"I'm not understanding Sam Smith again."

deez.mercy:

"What’s all these tori olohun. Like What do we call this, fashion? Or Insanity."

shalom_anthony:

"Sam smith: hastily becoming a nuisance."

vic_riches:

"Fashion is evolving nobi this one Uncle Sam."

nikki_miles_:

"What is this nonsense, please what’s here to feel."

__tayo556:

"Na mess go kill this one inside that wears."

realjulieozioma:

"These oyibo people go the form but sit don wan please da eye Nigeria designers. But common to comment or like the pictures kwanu no instead tomorrow them go copy person cloth style come da act like say na them do am first."

budgetfriendly_store:

"Somebody should just mistakenly pop the outfit , it is finished."

debbie_ms_:

"Mid life crisis because what is this???!"

