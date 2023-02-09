Popular fashion influencer, Eni Adeoluwa, recently shared some photos of his looks in different outfits

The fashionista dressed in colourful ensembles heavily inspired by eleven African countries

Several fans who saw the post have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on his colour combination

Eni Adeoluwa sure knows how to rock suave looks and his recent Twitter post is clear proof!

The popular fashion and style influencer got fans pretty excited when he posted some photos of himself rocking different colourful ensembles.

Photos of the influencer. Credit: Eni Adeoluwa

Source: Twitter

All eleven looks - mostly suits - featured different colour blocks from green and blue to red and yellow.

According to the influencer, the looks were inspired by colours of 11 African flags.

Check them out below:

Fans compliment Enioluwa's colourful ensembles

@itzvictorbassey:

"Man your color mixing is mad cute."

@HOBMakanju:

"In terms of being tastefully bold with colours, Ghana gets the top mark, followed closely by Kenya, Nigeria and Liberia in 4th place."

@symplybeth:

"You’ll agree there’s something unique about the Nigerian flag yea? So outstanding. Worthy of note are the Kenya and Somalia outfits."

@Vikswit:

"Your color play is usually top notch."

Source: Legit.ng