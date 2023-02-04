A video of how two strangers getting married on the same day in similar bridal looks has gone viral online

The video of the 'twin brides' was shared by @yallizbeauty which saw the ladies in matching hairstyles

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to gush about the similarities

Two ladies getting married on the same day may have just marked the beginning of their friendship after an accidental meet.

According to a beautician @yallizbeauty who shared the video, the brides were lodged at the same hotel and after running into each other, realized their looks were almost identical.

Photos of the brides in matching looks. Credit: @yallizbeauty

Source: Instagram

Both brides sported ginger hair styled in the same manner, they both rocked strapless sweetheart-necklined dresses with similar coloured bouquets which were slightly different, like the flounce of their dresses.

Even more beautiful to watch is how convivial the two ladies were which each other, as though happy to finally meet their fashion twin.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to video of 2 brides in matching looks

theladytesia:

"You mean they are not twins getting married same day? Wawu they’re gorgeous "

soniaokri_:

"They both will make good gang they just blend."

ms_ozie:

"Thought they were sisters for real❤️❤️"

yes_tammi:

"They'll make good friends."

temmyzoe:

"So sweet, they look like twin sisters "

abi_wealth:

"Wowwww !!! You mean to tel me they aren’t twins ???"

ballyqueenbeautystudio:

"Not me thinking they are twins, until I read the caption "

Source: Legit.ng