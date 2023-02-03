A video reposted on Instagram by @dolledbynueye sees a beautiful bride looking pristine in her white dress

The bride sported a curly pixie hairstyle and a gorgeous dress embellished around the neckline with pearls

Several fashion lovers who saw the video of the bride have taken to the comment section to compliment her

While many ladies often opt for long wavy curls which they carry in a wrapped style for their special day, this lady went for something different.

In a video, the beautiful bride is seen in a gorgeous sheer-infused dress with pearl embellishments.

Photos of the bride rocking a short hairstyle. Credit: @dolledbynueye

Source: Instagram

Sporting a chic curly pixie style, she adorned the hair with a floral hairpiece and paired the look with a lovely wedding gown that featured a drape design.

Check out the video below:

Social media users compliment the hairstyle

joysplug:

"It’s the hair for me."

blueprintushers:

"Likeee! Everything's just how and where it should be."

itsbecca_98:

"She looks gorg."

mind.ofamum:

"This is what we call a sweet look … Dripping of melanin❤️"

sheribelo:

"Absolutely stunning from head to toe."

vdo.africa:

"Its giving boss bride. (Whatever that means)Love it!"

debbie_taemie:

"Love this look . She’s so pretty and everything is giving."

sallystouch:

"The beauty in simplicity."

