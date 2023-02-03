Popular hair blogger, @nigerianbraids shared a video of how a woman achieved her colourful hairdo

The pink/blue/white hairstyle featured two pigtails attached to the daring pixie hairstyle

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

When it comes to self-expression in fashion, there are no limits to how crazy people can get with their style.

A video currently trending on social media shows a lady getting her hair done in a rather interesting manner.

Photos of the hairstyle. Credit: @nigerianbraids

Source: Instagram

In the video, the woman is seen getting her colourful pieces attached to her scalp which was covered in a black wig cap.

The end result sees her looking colourful with a pixie hairstyle that has two braided pigtails attached.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to lady's colourful hair in viral video

iwaribubelegold:

"Everyone needs to be arrested,the stylist the client even the person holding the camera."

midebillz5:

"Omo Ghetto the Saga Jnr"

queeny_aviv:

"I just have a question..why???"

hazelifunanya:

"Looks like she was hit by a paint truck "

yarmaiduma:

"Kept getting worse."

iam.mayerling237:

"It's a NO."

perfume_arcade___:

"Is she a clown?"

nifa_peter:

"Unicorn no do pass like this o."

strawberry_012mar:

"Not even if they paying me to put this in my hair no thank you very."

ilikesugar:

"Just because something can be done, doesn't mean it should."

prettysarrroyaa:

"Now y'all know y'all not right."

bim_woye:

"What is the reason?"

Lady with no front hair getting braided hairstyle stirs reactions

For many people, their love of braided hairstyles transcends reasoning and as seen online, not even a loss of hair can stand in the way.

A video shared online by @ourtalkroom saw yet another lady getting her hair weaved, despite her severe lack of front hair.

The start of the video sees her with a single line of braid starting from the front. By the end of the video, we see the lady sporting a neatly done Ghana-weaving hairstyle.

Lady spotted rocking colourful mohawk in video leaves internet users amused

When it comes to expression in fashion, there are many people who have no problem wearing their personalities on their bodies or as is the case in this story, their heads.

One such person is a lady who recently got social media users cracking up with laughter. She was seen in a commercial bus sporting a multicoloured hairstyle.

The hairdo was styled in a mohawk shape and featured the colours of the rainbow as well as pink.

Source: Legit.ng