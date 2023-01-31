A video of a woman showing off her new hairstyle has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

In the video, a man is seen doing some finishing touches on the hair which is woven to give a neat and tight updo

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the hairstyle

The love for braided hairstyles is something that is going to be around for a really long time as many people - some without front hair - continue to rock.

One such person is a lady spotted in a trending video that has got people talking.

Photos of the braided hairstyle.

Source: Instagram

In the video recorded by the lady, she is seen rocking a tightly-done braided hairstyle.

Standing behind her and giving finishing touches to the look is a man who appears to have woven the hairstyle for her.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to lady's braided hairstyle

mbalz0812:

"Hairline gone with the wind."

defreitas8395:

"No no no where is her hair line wow this is not good I would have been sad loosing it humm."

jumokea:

"Why do my people love pain "

boldblaze_:

"Hell no! The style ain't even cool. What is she smiling for, does she not see that her hair lines are gone? The stylist should be arrested for doing this to her."

kami.la1737:

"That looks painful."

suselaclovor:

"True meaning of “beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder."

brngrl911:

"No she seems to be in pain and her edges are gone due to the tension. I hope she can find a style that’s less stressful on her edges."

For the love of braids: Lady with no front hair undergoes style transformation

For many people, their love of braided hairstyles transcends reasoning and as seen online, not even a loss of hair can stand in the way.

A video shared online by @ourtalkroom saw yet another lady getting her hair weaved, despite her severe lack of front hair.

The start of the video sees her with a single line of braid starting from the front. By the end of the video, we see the lady sporting a neatly done Ghana-weaving hairstyle.

