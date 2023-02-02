Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has taken to social media to celebrate the month of February with new photos

The screen goddess, in the photos, posed in a multicoloured dress framed by pillars of wood at a beach

The actress who looked breathtaking wished her fans and followers a happy new month in the caption

In other celebrity news, Big Brother Naija star, Alex Unusual, wowed fans with new photos showing off her curves

If there is one thing Mercy Aigbe is known for, it is certainly that Nigerian celebrity who never misses out on an opportunity for a photo shoot.

Joining many others to celebrate the month of February is the actress who marked it in style.

In the new stack of photos, the actress sported a black dress with multicoloured tulle embellishment in the front. The dress also had a high opening in front which showed her legs.

She paired the look with a blue fedora, posing at a beach with pillars of wood serving an artistic backdrop.

Aigbe wore her sleek human hair in beach waves and they certainly complimented her ensemble. The drape effects on the front of the dress also flattered her curves.

