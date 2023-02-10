The likes of Nancy Isime, Modella and a host of many other Nigerian celebrities are considered fashionistas in their own lane

Whether on the red carpet or in casual fits, these stars make it a duty to never be caught unfresh

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some celebrity looks to get streetwear style inspiration from

Streetwear fashion is fun because one can experiment with looks and be as daring as they desire.

From baggy pants to short shorts, it is certainly one for the fashion baddies who like to make statements with their looks.

Photos of some celebrities in streetwear styles. Credit: @kimoprah, @nancyisimeofficial, @apet_modella

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng has put together seven stylish looks to be inspired by.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Nancy Isime

The Nollywood actress and media personality showed off her legs in these pyjama-inspired ensembles.

She paired the look with some sleek sunglasses and a pair of lilac mules to compliment the ensemble.

2. Derin

The petite fashion influencer always gets it right when it comes to streetwear fashion.

Here, she opts for a monochrome look, pairing a chocolate coloured shirt with a button skirt in a lighter shade of brown.

3. Alex Ununsual

If you're daring like the Big Brother Naija star then you can try this lace up denim look.

She rocked the risque pants with a denim bralette and a pair of pointies.

4. Saskay

Go sporty and chic like this ebony star.

The Big Brother Naija ex-housemates paired some black leather pants with a knit sweater over a white shirt.

5. Kim Oprah

If you're one for drama and statement-making pieces, you can try this swaggy look like Kim.

Here, she pairs an oversized varsity jacket with some combat pants and print pointies.

6. Modella

The Level Up star kept things sweet and spicy in this beautiful ensemble.

She paired an oversized button knit sweater with a pair of distressed denim tucked into some high-platformed boots.

7. Toke Makinwa

This right here is another queen of streetwear fashion.

Here, she sports a sheer and black fitted top tucked into some high-waisted denim pants.

These styles will have you turning heads effortlessly!

Valentine's Day: From braids to dreadlocks, here are 14 African hairstyles to be inspired by

The season of love is upon us and helpless romantics are gearing up for the perfect celebration of love.

However, fashion girlies know that slaying on Valentine's Day is an important part of making beautiful memories.

Legit.ng's fashion team has put together fourteen hairstyles to consider if you're big on African styles.

Source: Legit.ng