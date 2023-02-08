Former BBNaija housemate, Queen, is on a mission to get her post-pregnancy body in shape as soon as possible

The reality star who welcomed her first child just some weeks ago shared a video showing the moment she visited the gym

Some fans, however, took to the comment section hailing Queen while others wondered if it isn’t too early since she only just gave birth recently

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, appears to be in a hurry to get her body back in shape.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the reality star welcomed her first child some weeks ago and shared the good news on social media.

BBNaija's Queen hits the gym weeks after giving birth.

Well, it appears Queen is not living anything to chance as she already hit the gym to work on getting her body back in shape.

The new mum shared a video on Instagram showing the moment she carried out some exercise routines to help her lose the baby weight.

“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will,” the ex Shine Ya Eyes housemate captioned her video post.

Social media users react

peace_tochukwu23 said:

"Didn’t you just have a baby? ."

melinda_chisom said:

"Is that not too early."

sagadeolu said:

"This really takes me back to our morning workout sessions ."

fynee_ said:

"Time to work that body."

goddess_of_cruise said:

"E no easy to be woman, chai God."

winnie_onuoha said:

"Mama tryna get back in shape."

comxify said:

"Hey Queen I want you to know that you inspire me a lot❤."

feyi_kemi6 said:

"For those of your asking for her baby Una won chop am??? Awon online winch."

BBNaija’s Queen holds private baby shower

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that BBnaija ex-housemate Queen Mercy Atang threw a baby shower and gender reveal party as she prepared to enter the realm of motherhood.

Queen shared videos and photos from the private shower. The venue was well decorated with colourful and structured balloons as well as a cake.

The gender reveal balloon was a black one with both pink and blue inscriptions suggesting it was obviously either a boy or a girl.

