April Lyka Biorrey-Nobis, a 28-year-old bride from Bingawan, Iloilo City, made her way to the altar on January 21 with an 11-pound onion bouquet

This practical and unique choice was also extended to the bridal party where the principal sponsors wore onion corsages, while the bridesmaids held onion wreaths

With this unique and practical approach to wedding decorations, April and her husband not only made a statement but also ensured that their special day would not be forgotten

A bride in Iloilo, Philippines walked down the aisle with a bouquet of onions instead of flowers surprising her wedding guests with her unconventional choice.

April Lyka Biorrey-Nobis walled down the aisle with an onion bouquet on her wedding day. Photo: RR Production.

Source: Facebook

Onion bouquet

April Lyka Biorrey-Nobis said the idea came to her when she saw a similar bouquet and wanted to make her wedding unique and practical.

The 28-year-old noted that flowers would eventually wilt and be thrown away, but onions could serve a purpose in her kitchen after the event.

"I immediately contacted our coordinator who said that we can use the concept for our wedding," Nobis said in an interview with the Philippines' state news agency PNA .

For her, it wasn't only unique, it was also a practical choice as flowers would eventually wither away and end up in the bin, while onions could make it to their kitchen after the wedding.

The couple also ordered crates of onions as keepsakes for guests.

Onions are currently in high demand in the Philippines, where prices have recently reached up to 600 Philippine pesos (KSh 3,977) per kilogramme.

April Lyka Biorrey-Nobis with her bridal team holding their onion bouquets. Photo: RR Production.

Source: Facebook

Onion shortage

The government has recently started importing vegetables, causing prices to decrease.

April Lyka Biorrey-Nobis paid 8,000 pesos (KSh 12,811) for a sack of onions for her bouquet, with the remaining used for her bridesmaids' wreaths.

After the wedding, the onions were distributed as keepsakes to the couple's godparents and bridesmaids. The bouquet itself was given to relatives for everyday use.

“After the wedding, the onions were given to our godparents and bridesmaid so they have with them onions for souvenirs,” the bride said.

“I also gave my bouquet to our relatives for their everyday use," she added.

Another couple, Jayson and Lorellei, also gave away onions as souvenirs to their guests, with a total of 150 kilograms distributed at their event.

A video of the couple standing behind crates and baskets of red onions went viral.

