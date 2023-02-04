A video of a man walking down the street in a pair of tight jeans has gone viral on social media

In the clip, he is seen in fitted pants with flared bottoms that are reminiscent of the old school fashion

Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

While everyone is trying to jump on the latest trends, there are some people who are still hanging on the vintage looks and are unbothered about it.

Photos of man in old school pants.

Source: Instagram

A man recently got social media users talking after he was captured on camera walking down a street in a pair of fitted pants.

While the tight nature of the pants could have been overlooked, the flared bottoms gave off a really vintage street style vibe that got people talking.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of man in vintage pants

lady_nxtdoor:

"It’s so cool on him."

wofaifada:

"I needed this laugh "

uncle_benett:

"If it were gtco fashion week y’all would have been saying it’s giving."

leke_salazar:

"If Asake wear am, na fashion "

iamkiingsley:

"If ladies and gentlemen was a person."

thatcuteomoh:

"This one no send anybody oo, a barbie and more...it's the song for me "

enehjody:

"Guy- Oga this thing no be woman jeans? Seller- This na the latest jeans way men of timber and caliber dey wear. Try am. Result - this video ‍♀️"

mojadesola_ola:

"If Nigeria situation was a person "

mcmakopolo1:

"The papito that sent James brown 2 million "

sayrahlynnonyx:

"No wahalaurd, that's the theme of his life right now Nigeria problem reach to dress like this "

