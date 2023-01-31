A designer is trending online after sharing a picture of the dress her client ordered versus what she received from the company she bought the garment from

In a clip shared online, the woman, who was tasked with altering the gown, showed a stunning, figure-hugging dress as what her client ordered

But instead, what the poor lady received was a misshapen blunder of a dress that seemed unsalvageable

A designer has taken to social media to post a video showing the dress her client ordered, presumably online, and what she received instead.

The dress was completely different to what the lady ordered. Image: tasmerdesigns/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In a classic case of, ‘what I ordered versus what I got’, in the snap of what the lady ordered, a gorgeous, silky, skinned-tight dress could be seen.

However, what the lady got instead was a blue bunder that looked nothing like the garment she had ordered.

The designer, who shared the video on TikTok, has been tasked with salvaging the gown as best she can.

Here is the clip, shared by tasmerdesigns:

Tiktokkers laughed hard at the dress disaster

Social media users could not help but giggle at the blue blunder that the designer was meant to fix.

Legit.ng compiled some of the funniest and most engaging reactions:

Thuliey said:

“I didn’t want to laugh, but yoh.”

Marvelousmasika remarked:

“Tailors and hairdressers will never see the gates of heaven.”

mora..tee reacted:

“What a mess. It’s not even close to the first pic. Did she use her hands?”

Lindieloraine could not help but giggle at the predicament:

“Don't mean to laugh. Ask for a refund.”

Source: Briefly.co.za