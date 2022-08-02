A Mzansi lady was looking forward to receiving the Minnie Dlamini-inspired dress she had ordered online... until it arrived, that is

Twitter user @Ntshaby94 took to social media after trying on the dress to share what she got versus what she thought she was getting

People did not see that much of a difference and gave the woman some tips on making the dress look bomb

The truth of the matter is, that you can’t believe everything you see online. A lady couldn’t wait to receive her Minnie Dlamini-inspired dress - until she did. It was not what the good sis was expecting.

Twitter user@Ntshaby94 thought she was getting a Minnie Dlamin-inspired dress and ended up getting something that made her frown. Image: Twitter / @Ntshaby94

When you order things online, you run the risk of receiving something you never expected. Some of the funniest posts on social media are the “what I ordered vs what I got”.

Twitter user @Ntshaby94 was unhappy to say the least when she opened her long-awaited package of the Minnie Dlamini-inspired dress she had been dreaming of.

After our gIrl put the dress on, her face said it all. The fabric was obviously not as luxurious as that of the dress Minnie was wearing, nor was it tailored to fit her like a glove, making it look like something her gogo would wear to church on a Sunday.

The people of Mzansi let the good sis know she needs to chill

While there is no denying these are two different dresses, the people of Mzansi did not find it all that bad. With a little tailoring, ironing and dressing up, sis will be living her best Minnie moment in no time.

Take a look at some of the suggestions peeps had:

@Luu_Matinjwa said:

“You can’t be standing like Vergita transformed and in flat shoes.”

@philepru said:

“Mara nawe, why are you standing like that? And wearing those shoes? You could honestly make it work. It’s not bad at all.”

@Nomonde_Chom said:

“Wear a wig and heels also don't stand ngathi bakuthele ngamanzi and iron that dress…”

@ApheleleJody said:

