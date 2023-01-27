A video of a young lady showing off her newly done hairstyle has left many people with mixed feelings

In the video, she is seen rocking a pixie mullet which featured short hair in the front and long hair at the back

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Valentine's Day is in a couple of weeks but it appears some people are already gearing up for the special day.

A video has gone viral on social media in which a young lady posing for the camera after getting her hair done.

Photos of the lady with the mullet.

Source: UGC

While mullets are making a comeback in the western world, it isn't exactly a popular hairstyle choice in Nigeria.

Well, this young lady decided to jump on the vintage trend, opting for a pixie mullet which featured short hair in the front and shoulder-length hair in the back.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to lady's mullet hairstyle

excellent_pinna:

"It would have looked nice if they took out the long part of it."

omobola_____:

"In this heat chai"

_baiibee.k:

"For this heat? Make your brain no sour o."

mary_gold_fashion:

"I think the hair is fine and unnecessary at the same time."

vani_zetah

"I made this hair for my secondary school graduation 10years ago. I still dey regret am till now."

ireti_ola1:

"Wetin be the name of the saloon and address make person no go do mistake enter there"

f.aithstanley:

"It’s called a pixie mullet but they didn’t get it right "

debby_ayuts:

"It's giving Aladin ... But why forgosake."

Akon gets roasted over strange hairstyle after posing for pics with Ja Rule and Fat Joe: “Who cut Akon’s hair”

Akon is being trolled for his strange haircut. The Senegalese-American singer was recently spotted in Dubai with American rappers, Ja Rule and Fat Joe.

The pic of the three superstars standing shoulder to shoulder got social media users wilding. They roasted Akon after the pic made its way to Twitter.

Peeps shared hilarious reactions to the snap. Many wanted to know who cut the singer's hair, while others said he buys his "fake" hair from the same place as Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez.

