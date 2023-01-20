A happy Ghanaian bride has introduced a new bridal dress style for daring 2023 brides who want to trend on their wedding day

The beautiful curvy bride looked magnificent in a see-through lace gown with a unique creative style

Some fashion critics and social media users have commented on the bride's flamboyant dress

Ghanaian bride and new mother has won our attention with her lace dress. The beautiful bride couldn't hide her joy as she stepped out in her stylish sleeveless gown.

She wore a frontal hairstyle, subtle makeup with long eyebrows, and colourful eyeshadow. The happy bride completed her looks with black sandals as she danced to Mavin's trending song.

Ghanaian bride stuns in a lace wedding gown. source: @kuulpeeps

Source: UGC

Social media users have commented on the viral video

Check out some comments below:

mumsonlygal:

"She didn’t get what she ordered"

__emmalynne_:

"@mumsonlygal the corset isn’t corseting."

pam33lla:

"He will put his hands through and wrap it around her neck."

_imaobong__:

"The outfit is better without the McDonald’s logo."

draphorwendy:

"IT’s engagement I guess usually no hugging."

jayc_kuyembo:

"He will hug her from behind feels better."

zamarni_uchiha:

"Weddings are funny ooo‍♂️ people way chop you before all go be there some to witness you getting committed to a man."

kianigoddess:

"Very pretty woman though. Her shield is amusing. It's good defence."

thecosmeticdealer.gh:

"I think the seamstress got the style wrong though."

luvalba:

"That thing at her front should be on her arms."

misslabar:

"I was thinking about how will she kiss her husband then checked your caption to see if she’s not the bride. I found that you have similar worries."

Source: YEN.com.gh