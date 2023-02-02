There are some plus-sized Nigerian celebrities who are never afraid to show off their physique

Whether tall, short, with small stomachs or with belly folds, these stars continue to inspire with their sense of style

If you think big bodies should be covered then you obviously haven't met some gorgeous and confident Nigerian stars who are unapologetic about their body type.

For plus-sized ladies struggling to find the perfect style for their bodies, these selected stars boast Instagram accounts that are the perfect catalogue for you.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights six big babes who slay from time to time, all dressed in black.

Check them out below:

1. Eki Ogunbor

The fashion influencer sports a boss babe look in these photos.

She sports a pantsuit which she paired with a bustier that featured an exposed corset design.

The wide-legged pants flattered her curves and elevate the chic look

2. Eniola Badmus

The Nollywood actress and businesswoman showed off her legs in this gorgeous leather dress.

The mini dress which stopped around her knees featured a mini opening in the front and she paired the look with some white sandals.

3. Toolz

The hot momma of one is a fashionista who is not afraid to flaunt her curves.

Here, she sports purple lowcut hair and rocks a form-fitting sleeveless leather dress worn over lacey stockings and a pair of black boots.

4. Daniella Okeke

The Nollywood actress who is big on showing off her curves rocks a long-sleeved body-hugging dress here.

She pairs the look with some slingback pointies and a green Hermes bag.

5. Omo Borty

The Yoruba actress rocked a beautiful floral net dress which felt to her ankles.

She defined her waist using a belly belt, bringing out her curves.

6. Destiny Etiko

The Nollywood actress is another star who loves to flaunt her curves in almost anything she puts on.

Here,s she opts for a sporty chic vibe, rocking a two-piece shorts set and pairing the look with some white sneaker.s

