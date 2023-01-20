The adorable lady arrived at an occasion in a vehicle but struggled to exit the whip because of her fitting dress

She had boosted her height and sartorial selection with high heels when she arrived sitting in the vehicle

It took the help of a person, who seemed like a man before the lady could come down and attend the event

A video of a pretty lady struggling to exit a vehicle due to her fitting sleeveless dress has emerged on social media. The lady arrived in the whip to attend an occasion.

Video emerges as lady in a fitting dress struggles to exit from a vehicle.

Source: UGC

In the footage spotted by Legit.ng, she is seen donning a beautiful dress styled with pearls. The lady's outfit was above her knees when she finally managed to exit the vehicle.

The clip captured one person, who seemed like a man, helping the lady to come down from the whip after she arrived.

Lady poses for pictures in a building

Elsewhere in the footage, she posed for shots in a building, where she had boosted her confidence in heels.

The clip, shared on Instagram by ghgossips, was captioned, ''beauty is p@in indeed''. Netizens had not reacted to the footage at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

