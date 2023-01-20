A video of a bride at a wedding ceremony recently got social media users buzzing with reactions

In the video, she is seen in a two-piece peplum ensemble that has left internet users unimpressed

In other wedding news, a South African bride wowed fashion lovers with her Xhosa-inspired dress

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A bride recently left fashion lovers on social media talking due to the nature of her wedding outfit.

The video shared on TikTok by @cherif1402 sees the slim and tall bride in a peplum blouse and a mermaid skirt.

Photos of the bride. Credit: @cherif1402 (Tiktok)

Source: UGC

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media users react to bride's outfit

While the outfit looked okay to some, others have called out the tailor for a badly done job.

Check out some comments below:

user6760419679829:

"short of words."

Debbie:

"The tailor murdered the dress."

Armah ❤️:

"The bride is briding."

@G.sax:

"this tailor cannot make heaven."

umu mutmaheenah ❤️:

"The tailor will not make heaven."

Bibat:

"Pele after d event take pain relief."

Bride rocks beautiful transformative dress made in 3 days, fashion lovers in awe

A beautiful bride wowed many internet users with her choice of wedding dress.

South African designer, Otsile Sefolo, shared a video of the bride in the dress which is actually a transformative piece.

Tagged the 'Xhosa-inspired traditional modern dress', the strapless gown with black detailing featured a detachable flounce.

Beautiful Ghanaian bride dons kente dress for her white wedding ceremony, internet users react

More brides are doing away with anything conventional as regards their white wedding ceremony.

One particular lady identified as Doreenda Ohin got social media users buzzing with her choice for a wedding dress.

For her white wedding ceremony, the Ghanaian beauty sported a beautiful kente dress. The green and brown dress featured a sheer neckline and sleeves with a tiered flounce.

Viral video of bride in gorgeous green look leaves many stunned

When it comes to wearing the perfect fit for their special day, a lot of brides are not willing to give that up for anything.

A bride recently got social media users talking after a video from her traditional wedding ceremony surfaced online.

Identified as Khadijah, the beautiful lady opted for a bejewelled green dress with a corset bodice that has left many people in awe.

Source: Legit.ng