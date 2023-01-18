A video of what a lady got after ordering a white pant set has sparked hilarious reactions online

While it is unclear if she commissioned a tailor or shopped online, what she got wasn't what she wanted

In a similar story, a lady left social media users amused after she shared the wig she got from an online vendor

It's a new year and the disappointments from tailors and online vendors have not magically stopped as many hoped.

TikTok account, @orderedvsgotten shared a video of a lady who got the shock of her life after ordering a pant set.

Photos of Ini Edo and the lady in a similar look. Credit: @iniedo, @orderedvsgotten (TikTok)

The look designed by Medlin Boss was first spotted on Nollywood star, Ini Edo.

The design featured a structured blazer embellished with some pear strings paired with some wide-legged pants.

Whether she ordered online or commissioned a tailor to replicate it for her, what she got was a pitiable imitation of the original design.

Internet users react to lady's pant set order

omobola138:

"Sorry, I feel your pain."

klasnstyle_decor:

"Do your hands like this and look in the sky, it will be the same "

Gifty:

"That person wey say make she turn around, na bad person"

Simper:

"Allow tailors to there own creative job for you or go the same designer that did the actual fitting."

Trae_06:

"Not me laughing before seeing what you got"

Ebony :

"And the tailor had the mind to even iron it"

Namutwala Ella:

"You forgot to order shape."

Laryea1376:

"You just wanted trouble "

Mawumi_7:

"na starch he remain, abeg how much you pay?"

Doyin:

"if you walk fast.... people no go know."

