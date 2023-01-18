Nigerian celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss, wowed many people when she shared photos from her birthday shoot

One such person picked out one of her looks and decided to replicate it and the results are out

Several internet users who saw photos of the replication have taken to the comment section to share thoughts

Media Boss continues to keep fashion lovers impressed, and some, busy.

Months after her 2022 birthday, one fashion lover has replicated her famous piano dress.

Photos of Medlin and a fan in the replicated version of the piano dress.

Source: Instagram

The original design spotted on Medlin for her birthday shoot featured winged puffy sleeved and a stunning alignment of the piano print on the front of the dress.

Check out a photo of the original design alongside the replicated version:

Social media users share thoughts about lady's dress recreation

iampaulaski8:

"Not exactly, can spot so many difference but she did try."

toluwunmi:

"Not bad at all. Amapiano would be proud! Couldn’t help it ‍♀️!"

tamsbymariam:

"This is the kind of what I ordered we want to see this year

_cakegirlie:

"It’s not bad na… keyboard Dey of different types, sizes and it’s not the same brand."

missmamba_tz:

"It’s good but body shape differ so it could not be exactly the same."

iammade_beauty:

"The copyright tried,but can do better."

oshodiruqayat:

"It’s not bad, the tailor did a good job the hand is not just exactly what was ordered but the dress is really good"

dollargirldice:

"Nice… a little bit more editing would perfect it."

me_apparel_:

"Hit o....if not for the slight difference in the sleeves, it would've been 10/10."

ruqayyas_collection:

"Almost a hit, the designer really tried."

