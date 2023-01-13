Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Cindy Okafor, has taken to social media to share photos from her birthday shoot

The 2019 Pepper Dem star turned 27 on Friday, January 13, and marked it dressed in cement bags

In other BBNaija birthday news, Cardi B recently reacted to Chichi's birthday look replication

The year is barely a month old and has witnessed some pretty creative looks from both regular everyday people as well as celebrities.

Cindy Okafor turned 27 on Friday, January 13, and decided to mark it in a rather memorable style.

Photos of Cindy in the cement bag outfit. Credit: Cindy Okafor

The 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share photos from her birthday shoot and they are jaw-droppingly stunning.

In the photos, the reality TV star sports a beautiful form-fitting dress with an opening in the front showing some skin and an overskirt.

While the style for the sheer-infused dress is not exactly a unique one, what makes it stand out is the fact that it is made from cement bags.

That is not all. Her spiky fringed hairstyle is made of nails and she sports scarlet lips to finish off the fierce look.

Check out the photos below:

Inspired by Cardi B: BBNaija stars JMK and Chichi marked birthday in similar looks

Cardi B is one American celebrity whose fan base in Nigeria continues to grow, and even among Nigerian celebrities, the fan love is no different.

In October of 2022, the Grammy-winning rapper shared photos of herself in a silver strapless corset bodysuit which she wore underneath a regal floor-length tulle robe with furry cuffs.

In December of the same year, JMK paid homage to the WAP rapper. For her birthday, the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes star sported a similar look for her 25th birthday. Chichi also did the same.

Source: Legit.ng