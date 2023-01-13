Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie starred in Dior’s latest handbag campaign, 'Lady 95.22' by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri

The bag is a spin-off of the Lady Dior which was first spotted on the late Princess Diane in 1995

Photos from the bag campaign have surfaced on social media and have left many people impressed

French luxury brand, Dior, recently unveiled its latest bag campaign 'Lady 95.22' by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The ads feature a multigenerational cast of prominent women that also includes Anya Taylor-Joy and Nigeria's very own, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Photos of the writer with the bag. Credit: @dior

Source: Instagram

Photos posted by Dior’s official page on Twitter see Adichie dressed in a black pantsuit and a white T-shirt emblazoned with the words “We Should All Be Feminists.”

The bag was launched on January 12th, with a global campaign featuring a cast of exceptional women from the realms of art, cinema, sports, literature, fashion, and music.

Internet users react to Chimamanda Adichie's feature in Dior's bag campaign

@MimiCiquHair:

"The things we love to see!"

@paul_nwabuikwu:

"Chimamanda ticks so many boxes: writer, intellectual, celebrity, fine woman."

@DiceOfTruth:

"When brand understands brand. Bless up Nigeria."

@player_retired:

"@dior you forgot to add the Chief @ChimamandaReal to her name. Biko don't forget again."

@jaybrizzy:

"Chief Chimamanda out here getting the bag!!! Love this for her."

@lolofirstclass:

"@Dior you made a very smart move. Chief Chimamanda Adichie is a woman love by all both consciously and unconsciously. This particular bag will go far and be accepted by all. Congratulations to all involved."

@chinny4OBI:

"Chimamanda Adichie! This babe is who she thinks she is mehn. Boss toh bad."

