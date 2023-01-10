Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Mercy Eke, recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos

In the stack of snapshots, the brand influencer is seen in a Fendi print romper with a matching handbag

A brief trip to the luxury brand's website shows that the bag retails for a whopping N1 million

When it comes to the luxury side of life, Mercy Eke is never afraid to splurge on herself.

The Big Brother Naija 2019 winner recently took to her Instagram page of over 3 million followers to share some spicy new photos.

Photos of Mercy in Fendi.

Source: Instagram

In the snapshot, the curvaceous brand influencer is seen in a Fendi FF romper fit which she paired with a black furry hat, matching her black ankle boots.

Spotted in her hand is a cute bag also from the luxury designer brand.

A search through their official website shows that the Brown FF fabric bag known as the 'Fendigraphy Small' retails for a staggering £1,920 which is about N1,051,904.

Check out her photos below:

