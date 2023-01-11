A fashionista recently shared a video in which she showed how she achieved a mono-stap dress

The no-sew method saw the lady with a plain black fabric which she knots and then wraps around herself

The end result shows the lady with a form-fitted dress and looking very impressed with herself

Sometimes, looking good doesn't entail breaking the bank as many people believe.

A beautiful lady recently showed how she achieved her stylish mono-strap dress, using a no-sew method.

Photos of the lady in the dress. Credit: @emeraldfashionblog

Source: Instagram

In the video, she is seen with a black fabric made of several yards.

She proceeds to wrap it around her body before tying two ends together. The end result sees her in a lovely cocktail dress.

All the steps were captured in the video without the new of scissors nor a sewing machine.

Check out the video below:

Source: Legit.ng