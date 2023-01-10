A TikTok fashion content creator has taken to the platform to share her take on trends that make ladies look trashy

In the trending video, she listed some things ranging from fake hair to extra long nails and lashes

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the video

While there are many people with a different senses of style, not everyone thinks some trends should continue.

TikToker Esther Chioma is one content creator who believes some things are trashy and should be done away with.

She posted a video in which she listed some style trends that make women look trashy.

According to her, things like extra long nails and lashes should not be a thing.

Check out her full list below:

1 Sponge hair

According to her, this is the number one item that makes a lady look trashy. She explained that while not everyone may be able to afford human hair or a blend, they should opt for braided hairstyles than fake hair.

2. Frontal wigs

Using a photo of a lady whose lace frontal went viral online, she questioned the rationale behind some lace frontal hairstyles. According to her, many women often ruin a good wig by laying such frontals.

3. Extra long nails

She explained that she could never understand why ladies go for really long nails, adding that no matter how much goes into making such nails, it will always look trashy.

4. Extra long fake eyelashes

She questioned why people would have this kind of 'situation' in their eyes seeing as it made no sense.

She advised ladies against wearing such lashes as it makes them look cheap.

5. Overly long braids

According to her, there is nothing beautiful about braids that are way too long. According to her, people who wear such braids look like they are trying to clean the area.

6. Multicoloured braids

Esther says one does not need to have all the seven colours of the rainbow in their hair. She stated that two or three colours is acceptable as against having so many colours.

