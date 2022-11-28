Niyi Akinmolayan's new film, Palava, premiered on Sunday, November 27, and several stars were in attendance

The ankara-themed event saw fashionista celebrities like Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja and others bringing their A-game to the red carpet event

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how eight female celebrities turned up for the film, which stars RMD

When it comes to the red carpet, Nigerian celebrities always understand the assignment! This time is no different.

Photos of some actresses at the event. Credit: @sharonooja, @nancyisimeofficial, @jemimaosunde, @iyaboojofespris

Movie director Niyi Akinmolayan's new film, Palava, premiered on Sunday, November 27.

The movie, which features RMD, Bisola Aiyeola and Beverly Naya, among others, saw several stars turning up for the red carpet event, each in the uniform ankara.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at eight fabulous outfits from the event.

Check them out below

1. Sharon Ooja

The Nollywood sweetheart brought the heat to the event in a skin-baring ensemble that featured a fish net!

The actress sported the cutout dress with a skater skirt covered in the netty fabric.

2. Ruth Kadiri

The movie star and producer stepped out in an ensemble that exuded class!

Here, she rocked a form-fitting black dress with gorgeous, bold sleeves, finishing off the owambe look with a gele headgear.

3. Nancy Isime

They don't call her Nanslay for no reason!

The gorgeous actress and media personality sported a cold-shoulder dress featuring a satin mix.

She rocked a pair of purple pumps and carried a cute micro bag.

4. Jemima Osunde

The beautiful actress came through in a cutout dress featuring a floor-length lace bottom.

The mono strap was made from cutout fabric which was also attached to the hip area of the dress.

5. Iyabo Ojo

Known for slaying asoebi looks, this time was no different.

The beautiful star draped her curves in a mini dress with an exposed corset and a long floor-length train. The top had cutout detailing around the neckline.

6. Ini Dima-Okojie

The Blood Sisters actress rocked a sizzling hot mini dress with a peplum and a strapless neckline.

Clearly going for the dramatic look, she sported an elaborate gele headgear.

7. Layole Oyatogun

The actress and TV presenter looked gorgeous in her dress, featuring a golden yellow ruffle on the side.

The straps and bustline were embellished with beads.

8. Agah Shammah

The budding actress came through in this lovely dress reminiscent of Tiwa Savage's #SavyTeko look.

The dress featured one sleeve designed in a puffy style and a side draping.

The ladies certainly came prepared!

