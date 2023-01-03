A lady has taken to social media to share her experience with an Instagram clothing vendor she recently patronized

The video reposted by @krakshq sees the lady showing the two dresses she ordered as modelled by the vendor

However, what she got were laughable imitations of the dresses modelled and social media users have shared thoughts

It is the start of a new year but it appears the trend of online vendors disappointing their clients continues to reign.

A lady recently got her own share of the 'what I ordered versus what I got' fiasco after patronizing an online vendor.

Photos of the dress she ordered and what she got. Credit: @toolz_rtw, @krakshq

Source: Instagram

She shared a video of the two dresses modelled by the Instagram vendor identified as @toolz_trw.

The first dress featured two blue and red bows in the front while the second design was al long-sleeved shift dress.

However, what she got was a subpar replication of what was advertised.

From the video, it appears the material used to make the client's designs were quite different from what the vendor shared on her page.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react as ladies shares what Instagram vendor delivered to her

___theceo:

"Put starch and iron it, stop complaining."

jimmyybase:

"Na NEPA wey no give her light to iron am, e dey obvious say she starch am well."

_toria1:

"She should iron it first."

4everhumbl3:

"Aso ebi from LUTH"

sarahordiah:

"Boarding school uniform"

iam_sheynee:

"I tink the problem with the first dress is choice of material."

giftshaven_ng:

"They are not the same material !"

nifemiedo:

"E be like maternity gown."

ebunoluwa_og:

"She ordered gown with bow ties. She got gown with gele "

cuddlesamamasi:

" she most likely isn’t the original owner of the video she was advertising with."

