A lady recently shared a video of her online shopping experience that has gone viral on social media

In the video, a photo of a lady in a cutout dress can be seen and then a photo of what the customer got followed suit

Several internet user have taken to the comment section to react with hilarious comments

Despite the comfort that comes with online shopping, there are some downsides that are best avoided.

One of such is shopping for an item and discovering it looked different when it arrives in the mail.

This is what happened to a lady identified as Monalisa Stephens who made a TikTok video sharing her experience

In the video, she posted a photo of the dress she wanted. The long-sleeved black gown featured cutouts on each side of the wait and a thigh-high opening in the front.

However, while the version modelled looked good on the wearer, what she got did not quite flatter her silhouette.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to lady's online shopping disaster

ms.olayemi:

"A reminder to stay decent "

prety_maryjane:

"This one is not about body , they sold nonsense."

holuwachemmysolah:

"You people shouting she has a different shape like say the model too is not thick. How is the cloth the same."

clinton_agbaje:

"Na she nor stand well "

iam_annjoy:

"Actually the dress is correct, just the wrong size "

_paddymore:

"But u don't have the same shape na abi my eye no open?"

_nickylal:

"Wear Belt and shoe. E go jig "

sisiuju:

"You must be decent by force."

jennikaay:

"She should use a belt this dress will pop out."

rahma_rzq:

"She should use pin to hold the other side first "

moocmi:

"a smaller size would've worked."

khasome:

"Your bodies are different."

sir.jude:

"But u are not like the other person na "

dyaletcassidy:

"She bought oversize "

lisafashionempire"

"E look like the same ooo, Abi nah my eye? They are both black, circle by the side and silted "

