A video showing a pile of different coloured wigs put on display and reportedly selling for N1,000 has gone viral online

In the video, the wig stand is surrounded by several people, each scrambling to get a good N1,000 wig

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to either call the wigs sponges or costumes

Every fashion lover knows that a good human hair wig is great on the skin, hardly tangles, is guaranteed to last for years and most noteworthy, doesn't come cheap.

This explains why a lot of women spend hundreds of thousands trying to slay the perfect human hair wig.

However, there are alternatives which come at incredibly low prices but without the perks of a long-lasting wig.

Photo of a stock model and the wigs. Credit: Tim Robberts, @naijaeverything (Instagram)

Source: Getty Images

In a video currently trending on social media, people surrounded a wig stand at what appears to be a marketplace.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the background, the hawker can be heard calling out the price of the wigs which - to the surprise of many - is selling for N1,000.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to trending video of N1k wigs

pheth_napplow:

"Make una no go disappear as you they put am on."

boma_mk:

"This one na costume no be wig."

wura_mii:

"If I buy this wig Na to buy black soap make I use am exfoliate my skin Baba nla local sponge re."

mztollyhoni:

"If u wear this wig na headache straight."

tuna_comic:

"My babe no go see this location o...na soso 200k wig her eyes dey always see."

kejiayomhi:

"I don pack like 6 Christmas gonna be lit."

hairsbyjoan:

"Na wigs from dustbin or wig wey those girls don use tire throw away them come pick am dey sell 1k."

ash_bakre:

"No go wear werey put for head this election period ooooo."

nekky_uc:

"It looks less than the price sef."

kvng_onyin:

"Na to just barb gorimapa instead of wearing this wig way go cus everlasting headache God pls Epp us oo."

Lady calls out hair vendor as she shares funny-looking wig she got N25k

What was meant to be a stylish wig acquisition went south when a lady got her online hair order, and the video has gone viral.

In a TikTok clip, @itz_bamzz1 shared how she had ordered a curly afro-like pixie wig. She revealed that she paid N25,000 for the hair and another N2,000 delivery fee.

However, what she got was a laughable version of the wig she ordered. Not only did it appear stiff, but it also looked more like a costume than stylish hair.

Source: Legit.ng