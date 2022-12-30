A photo of a lady rocking a unique braided hairstyle has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

In the photo shared by Funny African Pics on Instagram, the lady is seen sporting a love-shaped hairdo

Many internet users have taken to the comment section to give the hairstyle funny nicknames

It's the festive season and some people are carrying the message on their heads - literally.

One of such is a lady who has given social media users something to smile (or laugh) about.

Photos of a stock model and the braided hairstyle. Credit: drbimages, @funny_african_pics (Instagram)

Source: Getty Images

A photo of the lady pictured in a commercial bus has since gone viral on social media due to the nature of the hairstyle she was sporting.

In the photo, she is seen carrying platinum-blonde braids packed into a high bun which was designed in a love shape.

Check out the photo below:

Social media users react to love-shape braided hairstyle

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to give hilarious and witty nicknames to the hairstyle.

Check out some comments below:

realwarripikin:

"Love wins."

_dee.q.a:

"Love in the air."

debheavensent:

"I wear my heart on my head style."

k.o._abdulkareem:

"I carry love for head."

one_boring_girl:

"Love in the hair."

titilopeibilola:

"Love on top."

_king_uju:

"Queen of heart or maleficent! It’s a new trend for 2023"

