The festive season is upon us and fashionistas are gearing up to slay the season in style

From laid edges to well-tailored looks, many people plan to pull off stylish looks for the festivities

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how seven Nigerian celebrities are rocking white ensembles

It's beginning to look like Christmas and we love how some of our favourite celebrities are slaying!

If you're looking for the perfect look, make sure it is in white.

Photos of some celebrities in white. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @liquorose, @beautytukura

And if you're unsure how to rock the angelic colour, Legit.ng spotlights seven looks in this article.

Check them out below:

1. Ini Dima-Okojie

The beautiful Nollywood actress sports a two-tiered mini dress in these photos.

The cute number featured a strapless bodice and the actress paired the look with some strappy sandals.

2. Liquorose

The 2021 Shine Ya Eyes finalist came through in a pristine two-piece outfit.

She sported an all-white ensemble and paired it with some white crisscross heels.

For her hair, she opted for a curly afro look, and sported a glossy glam for her makeup.

3. Beauty

A while ago, the Big Brother Naija star went platinum blonde and she posted a photo which saw her sporting a stunning dress.

Here, the ex-beauty queen in seen in a bedazzled sheer bodice feather dress, looking every bit a stunner!

4. Bella Okagbue

The Level Up finalist served it hot in this easy breezy ensemble that more than flattered her petite silhouette.

Here, the pretty reality TV star sported a collared shirt when she only buttoned at the collar and tucked into a maxi skirt.

5. Linda Ikeji

The beautiful celebrity blogger put her long legs on display in this gorgeous mini dress.

The long-sleeved number was paired with a cute and colourful mini bag. The mother of one finished off the look with some white pumps.

6. Osas Ighodaro

Popular Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro set the internet on fire with a video showing off her gorgeous body and beauty.

The actress decided to become a muse and looked stunning in a well-detailed white wedding gown and veil.

7. Iyabo Ojo

The Nollywood star is a boss when it comes to slaying in attention-commanding looks.

Here, she rocked a bedazzled knee-length dress with a ruffle design around the sleeves and neckline.

These are undoubtedly some white looks perfect for Christmas!

Source: Legit.ng