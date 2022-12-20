Award-winning Ghanaian musician Gyakie won the hearts of many music lovers with her performance but disappointed fashion lovers with her looks

The female star wore a loose-fitting outfit to perform at her birthday concert on Saturday evening, December 17, at La Palm Royal Hotel

Top musicians, including Mr Drew, Samini, and Sista Afia were present to support the talented and hardworking artiste

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The fashion sense of Ghanaian musician Jacqueline Acheampong popularly called Gyakie can be described as decent and elegant.

Unfortunately, the award-winning musician who turned a year older on Friday, December 16, 2022, failed to impress fashion lovers with her outfits at her birthday concert.

In a video circulating online, the young female artiste was seen dancing with a dance crew in a pink long-sleeve v-shaped top styled with black palazzo trousers.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie looks stunning in pink. source: @ronnieis_everywhere

Source: UGC

Gyakie's hairstyle also seems to distract her performance as she struggles to focus and keep up with her performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's look to perform at La Palm Royal Hotel

korkor6973:

"I think we missing a point here.. she is dressing according to her stage name Jackie chan..we all know the Chinese Actor Jackie Chan and how he dresses especially in his movies... so if you are very observant you wud realized that is her style of dressing... Check all her outfits for shows on the internet that is her style."

tracyboat1984:

"Maternity fit?"

karren_asare4:

"Ah gyakie this your two outfit dierrr it's a no! Aden? Who's styling you? Don't you have taste? Tell him or her you won't wear this next time ah. Am very disappointed."

mawu.gah:

"The hairstyle slow."

iamwendy_model:

"This look de3 @charlie_dior what is your take."

yaaga.gh:

"I wish Gyakie would have Wore a different outfit cos this one, she’s lost in it but nice show."

preciousvirginhairltd:

"Jackie needs a stylist! Or if she has one! Needs to change them."

richcaponeoo:

"Asake Jeans everywhere now a days."

nanahalal:

"Gyakie needs someone to costume her frankly speaking."

josephineoppong35:

"Beautiful people. This was so much fun to watch❤️❤️❤️"

Bold lady shows off her figure in form-fitted ruched dress

If you've ever felt like you needed to fit into society's idea of beauty before feeling good about yourself then this story is for you.

A video currently making the rounds on social media is proof that happiness and self-love come from within.

In the video, a lady is seen showing off her look and - telling from her facial expression - feeling proud about it too.

Source: YEN.com.gh