A woman who wanted to give her husband special treatment for his birthday decided to give him a haircut

After showing how the man's hair looked to thousands of her followers on TikTok in a video, many said he needs to go to a salon

The clip also got people wondering how she was able to convince the man to sit down and have his hair styled

A lady, @oluchi.assumani, has gone online to share a video showing how she gave her husband a nice haircut. It was beautiful.

The lady said that she had to convince her husband before he allowed her to work on his hair for his birthday.

The lady asked people to rate her barbing skill. Photo source: TikTok/@oluchi.assumani

Lovely wife cuts husband's hair

Asking people how well she did with the haircut, many had a lot to say about it. While some believed that she tried, others added that the man should be taken to a salon.

At a point during the haircut session, the man had to collect the clipper from her to guide the woman on how to shape his frontal hairline.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 41,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Te Quiero said:

"As a barber i wanna laugh in five languages but you tried."

user6253999870745 said:

"Reaction video when he sees the back."

Mary Amangole said:

"You tried tho ,but just take him to the salon."

Gold berry said:

"I convinced my bf to cut his dreadlocks after dating for two weeks. his friends and him are now calling me Delilah."

Bamboo Joint said:

"Bro a real one. the good thing is you're already married so if people laugh it don't matter."

Monerlycia Gitar said:

"My husband could never I mean never trust me with his hair."

She replied:

"It took almost a decade to convince him."

