The premiere of Netflix's latest Nollywood project, Far From Home, took place on Wednesday, December 24

The event which took place in Lagos saw numerous stars including the cast members in attendance

In this article, Legit.ng highlights eight beautiful looks served by some of Nigeria's favourite stars

The Lagos premiere of Netflix's upcoming young adult series, Far From Home, saw several stars in attendance.

Photos of some movie stars at Far From Home premiere. Credit: @naijaonnetflix, @lindaosifo

Source: Instagram

As is the case with red-carpet events, several movie stars showed up looking their best in the school ball glam-themed premiere.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights eight different looks at the event.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Erica Nlewedim

The budding actress and 2020 BBNaija star brought some heat to the event in her gorgeous mini dress.

The leg-baring number featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline, see-through sleeves and a ruffled hemline.

2. Linda Osifo

The ebony beauty brought African glamour to the red-carpet event.

She sported a mix match ankara dress with off-shoulder sleeves and packed her hair in an updo adorned with flowers.

3. Funke Akindele Bello

The actress-turned-politician was also present at the event, rocking a classy and elegant look - as per usual.

She donned a lace mermaid dress with puffy sleeves and a dramatic flounce.

4. Ufuoma McDermott

The talented actress kept things simple and chic in this electric blue jumpsuit.

The wide-legged outfit featured a halter-neck design and she cinched it at the waist with a slim belt.

5. Adesua Etomi

The actress was the perfect belle at the event, sporting a strapless midi skater dress.

She paired the blush pink dress with some sleek pointies, rocking a flower crown on her hair.

6. Elsa Mbadiwe

The budding actress who is part of the movie cast came through in a red number, looking gorgeous.

The sheer-infused dress featured dramatic sleeves and a thigh-high slanted opening in the front.

7. Gbubemi Ejeye

Also another rising star who featured in the film, Ejeye was a sight to behold in this metallic look.

The dress which featured an asymmetrical neckline also had the ebony beauty showing some skin in the dramatic opening in the front.

8. Genoveva Umeh

The Blood Sisters star was another actress who featured in the film.

She rocked a lace dress with a satin overskirt, looking every bit a princess at a ball.

The ladies certainly slayed their looks!

See why Legit readers voted Liquorose as 2022 most stylish female celebrity

When it comes to fashion and style, Nigerian celebrities own the spotlight in Africa and a brief trip to social media proves this to be true.

For the year 2022, female celebrities rocked some iconic looks, making sure to keep their fans entertained and impressed with their sense of style.

As the year comes to an end, Legit.ng decided to find out from readers who they thought was the most stylish female celebrity.

Source: Legit.ng