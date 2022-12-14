Popular Nigerian socialite, Nkiru Anumudu was among the fashion lovers who attended Tiffany Amber's show

The wife of late billionaire Willie Anumudu was draped in an expensive designer ensemble worth millions of naira

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the cost breakdown of each item rocked by the fashionista

When it comes to rocking luxury items, Nkiru Anumudu remains one of Nigeria's top socialites who never disappoints.

Photos of Nkiru in Dolce & Gabanna. Credit: @elitefashionpolice

Source: Instagram

Nigerian brand Tiffany Amber recently had its fashion show and the socialite was in attendance looking radiant as always.

She sported a Dolce & Gabanna print set comprising a floral silk charmeuse robe worth N2 million (£3750), a bustier top, N390K ($875) and floral-print wide-leg trousers, N663k (£1,200).

The pink tint Alexander Mcqueen sunglasses retail for N217k (£394).

Her pink bag is from Louis Vuitton Capucines BB pink bag and is reportedly a whopping N19.5 million ($43,500).

The total sum on the outfit rocked by the wife of late billionaire Willie Anumudu, is about N23,770,000.

Check out the look below:

Fans compliment Nkiru Anumudu's outfit

amaloungestore:

"No one does it like her."

ebonythebosslady:

"Fashion killer! No be today"

mimithrift_blazers:

"The Fashion goddess,"

