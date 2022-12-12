Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has come under heavy criticism for her look at Wizkid's concert over the weekend

The celebrity mother and wife of Hip Pop artiste AMG Medikal wore see-through black pants showing skin

Fella Makafui and other style icons like Zynnell Zuh and Cheddar were pictured at the event in their stylish outfits

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui's stunning look at Wizkid's concert in Ghana has raised eyebrows. The twenty-seven-year-old wore a white sleeveless bodysuit top paired with see-through pants.

Fella Makafui wore black underwear which was very visible as she confidently hang out with other celebrities ahead of the musical concert.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui slays in a white top and black leggings. source: ronnieiseverywhere

Source: UGC

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's revealing outfit at Wizkid's concert over the weekend

safowaa410:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"This is why wiz didn't show up."

vugattiy:

"This is normal I see this to be nothing!"

kuborlorgurl:

"I don’t know but this is embarrassing to me, do it well or don’t do it at all, in this case she should have done it better, first of all, that tag is tacky. Does it mean no on walking behind her saw it, I’m just like hmm‍♀️"

mazona1:

"Some Ghanafo) paaa de3.. what’s wrong with the dressing. Ahuoyaa ne nkurasesem nkoaaa. Travel n see."

sweetie_girlish_5656:

"Very tacky. She looks uncomfortable and her makeup is off off off the point. Why wear a lingerie with top and sneakers? Like I don’t understand."

ahma_boat:

"Ei nti saa no d husband ddnt c her anaa? Nkwaasem ben koraa nie.... If u dnt respect yur husband, can’t u respect his family too? Anaa medikal nni abusua? Ei boi."

hajiaroxy:

"U pple like tlkn eii ,u are not her family members so y ?? her husband hasn’t complained neither her in laws ,we don’t buy food nor clothes for her so wat be our own."

richie_delivery_service:

"Marriage woman wear this in public?"

briandtanita:

"Is that the lingerie tag sticking out at the bum area?"

Wedding fashion: Daring groomsmen sport yellow skirts at ceremony in Asaba

Kilts may be a Scottish attire but it appears some Nigerians are owning the look and adding their own twist to it.

A video, as well as a photo from a wedding ceremony, has surfaced on social media and it has left the internet talking.

According to blogger, @_tosinsilverdam, the wedding took place in Asaba, Delta state, at a Christ Embassy church.

Source: YEN.com.gh