Prudential Fashion Academy recently had a runway show which saw designers showcasing their creations

A video of one of the participants has since gone viral over the nature of her design and her presentation

While some people commended her for the design, others criticised her style of presentation

It was a night of fun for some talented designers as they got to showcase their pieces at the Prudential Fashion Academy.

One such designer got social media users talking following her presentation on the runway.

Photos of the designer. Credit: @asoebi_styles

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by @asoebi,

Social media users react to designer's feather dress

regalflowers.com.ng:

"Very creative runway outfit. Would have been more classy without the dancing. The presentation didn't do the outfit justice."

uduegomu:

"People saying 0, if it was a foreign person now una go say creativity was high, as na black person with no name is a zero, una try. This is simply creativity thumbs up to her "

makiie_:

"Her performance brought down the effort in the design."

pretty_petite_thing_:

"When you have an interview in a poultry farm and you want to impress the interviewer. Say no more!"

mollyswts:

"Why she come Dey do like person way get epilepsy "

otumuijeoma:

"Very tacky. Nice idea with poor execution "

koopsglamour:

"She should go into costume making."

