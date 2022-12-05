Gospel singer and minister Deborah Enenche recently took to her Instagram page to announce her engagement

The daughter of Dunamis Pastor Paul Enenche shared photos with her beau in western and traditional attires

The ebony beauty is set to wed Sam Hawthorn, a real estate investor and a media consultant, according to his Instagram bio

Deborah, the daughter of famous Nigerian pastor and founder of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Paul Eneche, recently left social media users pleasantly surprised with her latest uploads.

Prewedding photos of Deborah and her boo. Credit: @deborah_paulenenche

Source: Instagram

The gospel singer and minister posted photos from her pre-wedding shoot as she announced her engagement to Sam Hawthorn, a real estate investor and media consultant.

Look 1: Deborah Enenche sports traditional outfit

Deborah who is known for her unconventional dress sense kept things pretty simple in the first stack of photos.

Here, the couple is seen dressed in white, with Deborah sporting a beautiful modest asoke dress with long flare lace sleeves and a high neck.

She accessorized with silver jewellery.

Her fiance, Sam, donned a regal agbada ensemble, accessorising with two layers of coral neck beads.

Swipe to see more below:

Look 2: Deborah Enenche sports western attire

Deborah reminded fans of her unconventional sense of style for the second look.

Here, she sported an ensemble comprising a white shirt tucked into a flared midi skirt, pairing the look with a hat and some boots.

On the other hand, Sam sported a brown waistcoat over a white shirt, fitted pants, boots and a gun holster.

The couple who posed with a horse gave off the perfect cowboy/cowgirl look.

Swipe to see more below:

