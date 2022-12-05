Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, was part of the groomsmen at the wedding of comedian, Sir Balo's wedding

The content creator shared photos as well as a video capturing his dance moves and outfit at the ceremony

Several internet users who saw the video online have taken to social media to react to his sense of style

James Brown recently got social media users buzzing with reactions following his appearance at comedian, Sir Balo's wedding.

The crossdresser and content creator posted a video of himself dancing at the wedding.

Photos of James's look. Credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

James, who was part of the groomsmen, sported a pantsuit ensemble featuring a cutout design at the back of the jacket.

Unlike his fellow groomsmen, James paire the look with some heeled boots.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of James Brown

sharonofficial126:

"James is real definition of LADIES and GENTLE MEN."

joelilyofficial:

"Stay one place If na men, or women, just stay one place, so we can identify u"

ms_hanitaa:

"Bridal groom"

divine.movement:

"James na ladies and gentlemen."

joanodenu:

"James brown dey confuse his or her generation nor be me."

sandylopezgifts_souvenirs:

"Can your groomsmaid evuuurrr?"

Source: Legit.ng