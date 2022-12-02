A Nigerian bride Adaora Igbo has become the talk of the town after her beautiful surprise choreography for her husband

The bride has received many positive comments on social media after the video was shared by professional photographer Maxwell Jennings

Adaora is a licensed property manager for eight years and a globetrotter who has been to thirty-five countries

A gorgeous bride, Adaora Igbo is trending on social media after her surprise dance for her husband during the wedding reception.

She looked stunning in a short white dress designed with tassels. Adaora wore white shorts beneath her ruffle sleeve dress.

Nigerian bride stuns in a white dress while showing off dance moves. source: @maxwelljennings

The energetic bride wore black high boots while dancing with two of her bridesmaids in a beautiful choreography.

She wore a beautiful short hairstyle styled with a white bridal hairpin to match her breathtaking look.

Tiffany Monique Mitchell, a houseguest on Big Brother 23 (US), and other celebrities have commented on the trending video

"You will never know disappointment": Bride emotional as she hails her designer

Having a talented fashion designer in your corner for your big day is a blessing, and perhaps, this explains a bride's show of gratitude to her designer.

In a video posted by @asoebibella, the bride, Iruoma Ojika, is seen in an emotional state as she hails her designer for a job well done.

The video sees the bride in a gorgeously designed green George dress with bedazzled sheer sleeves.

