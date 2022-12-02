Gorgeous Bride Trends on Instagram With Surprise Energetic Choreography During Wedding Reception
- A Nigerian bride Adaora Igbo has become the talk of the town after her beautiful surprise choreography for her husband
- The bride has received many positive comments on social media after the video was shared by professional photographer Maxwell Jennings
- Adaora is a licensed property manager for eight years and a globetrotter who has been to thirty-five countries
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A gorgeous bride, Adaora Igbo is trending on social media after her surprise dance for her husband during the wedding reception.
She looked stunning in a short white dress designed with tassels. Adaora wore white shorts beneath her ruffle sleeve dress.
The energetic bride wore black high boots while dancing with two of her bridesmaids in a beautiful choreography.
She wore a beautiful short hairstyle styled with a white bridal hairpin to match her breathtaking look.
Emotional moment Rita Dominic broke down in tears, Kate Henshaw struggled to hold hers back, video trends
Tiffany Monique Mitchell, a houseguest on Big Brother 23 (US), and other celebrities have commented on the trending video
absolutelygorgeous100:
"A D O R A B L E ."
freemilez:
"Donjazzy brought me here . Superb."
tosnadejoro:
"She’s got such beautiful legsdamn!!!"
bills_mama:
"Omo i had to hit the following button❤️ immediately after washing ur performance for hubbyyou killed it."
jmaniofficial:
"Husband stand up put hand for pocket pls. Are you not entertained? With all this full meal u still sit down. Hmmmm. God bless your home dear."
kaybear23:
"It's the way serge looked at you for me . Love y'all!"
nana_jayy:
"This is extremely beautiful ❤️❤️.. fr no words can explain this !! Saving this for the future. I better go learn how to dance."
isimmiri_nwene:
"Do not ask me how many times I watched this! Fantastic. Hubby was like, woah! Happy married life dear❤️"
bee_grateful:
"Beautiful!!! Where can I get that outfit?"
deegurl01:
"This is wholesome congratulations."
"You will never know disappointment": Bride emotional as she hails her designer
Having a talented fashion designer in your corner for your big day is a blessing, and perhaps, this explains a bride's show of gratitude to her designer.
In a video posted by @asoebibella, the bride, Iruoma Ojika, is seen in an emotional state as she hails her designer for a job well done.
The video sees the bride in a gorgeously designed green George dress with bedazzled sheer sleeves.
Source: YEN.com.gh