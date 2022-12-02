Popular Nigerian singer, Tems is the latest cover star in Dazed Magazine‘s Winter 2022 issue

The Crazy Tings crooners sported several glamorous looks, some of which included stylish fur coats

In the interview, the curvaceous singer opened up about staying authentic to herself, among other things

If there is something Tems knows how to do asides from putting out good music, it is certainly her ability to blend sexiness and elegance effortlessly.

The talented singer/songwriter became the latest to grace the cover of Dazed Magazine, and she did so in style.

From fur coats to pixie fringed looks, Tems's beauty was elegantly draped by stylist and editor-in-chief of the magazine Ib Kamara.

Speaking about the importance of staying true to herself, Tems had this to say:

“There cannot be any competition because I’m just being 100% myself. If you want something else, you can go somewhere else. It’s not by force.”

Speaking about her kind of music, the singer asserts that she is the first to do her kind of music.

