Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Jackie Bent, has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday with new photos

In the Instagram uploads, the 2021 Shine Ya Eyes star sported a lovely mini dress with short curly hair

A similar look was spotted on 2022 BBNaija star and former Miss Nigeria, Beauty Tukura

Jackie B has always draped her curves in fabulous ensembles, and it was no different for her birthday, December 1.

Photos of Jackie B

Source: Instagram

The 2021 Big Brother Naija star took to her Instagram page of almost 600k followers to share new photos in honour of her birthday.

The curvaceous mother of one was posted up in a lovely bejewelled dress with a lowcut neckline, thin straps and a feathered skirt.

She wore her hair in a short curly bob and opted for a glossy makeup look. Her dress was designed by Trisho Couture.

Check out the photos below:

Beauty Tukura in a similar ensemble

Some weeks ago, Level Up star and former Miss Nigeria, Beauty Tukura, shared photos of herself in a similar design, but hers was created by Pearls Bridal.

While Jackie B's look featured a draping on one sleeve, Beauty's was designed in simple straps, a sheer bodice and a feather skirt as well.

Check out her look below:

