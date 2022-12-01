In 2014, the late Karl Lagerfeld designed a shopping basket as part of Chanel's 2014 collection

The bag, made from brass and covered with calfskin, was retailing for a whopping N5.5 million

Following a resurfaced video that talked about the resell value, several internet users have shared their thoughts about the design

Up until he died in 2019, Karl Lagerfeld was well known for creating pricey novelty handbags - including a grocery basket so expensive, you won't be able to afford anything else.

As part of Chanel's autumn/winter 2014 accessories collection, which was shown at Paris Fashion Week in March, he designed the shopping basket, which retailed for a staggering N5.5 million ($12,500).

Photos of the Chanel grocery bag.

Source: Instagram

The collection, which was shown in a Chanel-themed supermarket with shelves full of Chanel-branded food products, also included bags shaped like milk cartons with pearl-studded 'lait de Coco' branding, Daily Mail reports.

Made from brass and covered with calfskin, the basket reportedly has a resell value of N30 million ($68,000), according to Designer Community.

Check out this video below:

Social media users react to Chanel's basket bag

beautybaby36:

"Ah...yes...2014: The year that the House of Chanel laughed all the way to la banque."

jesshe30:

"a No for me! Its ugly."

enne.eve:

"If I had 10 billions, I still wouldn’t buy it."

andrealima_usa:

"Noooooo."

cmd001:

"And the bag is stupid!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! That's to show you some people do not have any taste it's like when white people cook chicken or macaroni cheese."

sharmapoonam24:

"I would donate and help Someone in need instead of buying this . It’s so stupid and waste of money."

louis_sinon:

"Idiotic."

nroslyn:

"Stwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww that’s a no for me that sh!t is ugly."

