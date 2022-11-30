A young lady recently got social media users buzzing with reactions following a recent video posted online

In the now-trending clip, she is seen showing the clothing items she got for a total of N50,000 in Balogun market, Lagos

Many people who saw the video took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the clothes

A fashionista's excitement about getting a good deal on some clothes has been met with mixed reactions on social media.

She made a shopping haul video in which she narrated how she got some skirts, t-shirts, gowns and a pair of cargo pants for a total of N50,000.

While the young lady happily showed off the clothes, not so many people shared in her enthusiasm as while some didn't fancy the clothes, others strongly believed she was cheated.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on lady's shopping haul

the_real_nicollette:

"This one just go charter nonsense."

b_bharmie:

"I don’t like all the clothes "

fine_boma:

"What kind of fashion sense is this ? Girlllll…"

_i.am.jude:

"For delta, just buy 2 jeans and 3 polo and 50k don go like that."

smcfootwears:

"Which Kain clothes be all these ones??? "

kuttyvindo:

"She inflated the prices or she was scammed- the Balogun we know as the lagossians that we re all big baggy polos are 3500 maximum 4K."

beautifulgracedet:

"My problem is the size of this clothes."

empressinteriors1:

"Even for this Abuja dem no born them well to sell these quality of clothes to me at that price. Na mannequin i go use plank any werey that tries it. "

vikkybenjamin29:

"I nor even understand all the things way u buy, there fine for your eye?"

bummy_ojo:

"So the Igbo guys just called price for you and you bought it like that??? Not the Balogun market that I know. You did not even carry the 2 skirts and price them together "

theeloghene_:

"Actually if you don’t know how to buy stuffs in balogun you’ll just better buy online sef cause those people will rip you."

