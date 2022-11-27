A video from the luscious wedding ceremony of Nollywood star, Rita Dominic has surfaced online

The video captured the moment the glowing bride handed over her bouquet to her chief bridesmaid

Many people who saw the video online took to the comment section to gush over the

More videos from the lavish wedding ceremony of Rita Dominic have surfaced online, leaving many fans in awe.

One of the videos captured the bouquet-throwing moment, which held an unexpected end.

As is the custom with traditional white weddings, the bride - with her back turned to her bridesmaids and other single ladies - throws her bouquet towards them.

Screenshots of the bouquet-passing moment. Credit: @blessingegbe1

Source: Instagram

The lady lucky enough to catch the bouquet is believed to be the next to wed. In Rita's case, the actress decided to take matters into her own hands.

After teasing her girls by fake-throwing the bouquet, she eventually turns and walks towards her maid of honour, Michelle Dede, before handing over the bouquet to her.

The video captures the close friends sharing an emotional hug with Rita whispering some words into Dede's ears.

What makes the video more interesting is the fact that Dede could be seen trying to avoid catching the bouquet but ended up with it still.

Check out the full video below:

Social media users react to Rita Dominic's bouquet pass

khary_ne:

"Not the lady running away lol but Aunty Rita went straight to her ❤️❤️❤️. You can’t run away from your blessings it would locate you "

amaokoji.official:

"This was so emotional.....she had her planthe ladies didn't know "

queenjenny31:

"Dis made me cry ❤️friendship goal."

burumchi:

"So beautiful to watch."

glowbyvanilla_:

"The slide where she handed her bouquet to the chief bridesmaid got me emotional."

bleblueluxury_hair:

"Awww is d way she walked to her friend ND handed d bouquet to her❤️❤️❤️ her did I cry, me thinking someone was going to kneel ND propose to her friend, Well God time is indeed d best. God bless your home aunty riri."

ennys_thriftcloset:

"I actually wanted it so badly for Michele Dede❤️❤️❤️"

