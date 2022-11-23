Nigerian designer extraordinaire Mai Atafo recently unveiled his Spring/Summer ’23 collection in a recent fashion show

Several Nigerian celebrities were in attendance, including Sharon Ooja and E buka Obi-Uchendu

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how some of these fashionistas dressed for the event

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mai Atafo recently had a fashion show three years after his last runway show, as he unveiled his latest collection, The Atelier Spring/Summer ’23 collection.

As is the case with many fashion shows, several celebrities were in attendance and they made sure to show out in style!

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how six celebrities dressed up for the event.

Check them out below:

1. Sharon Ooja

The Nollywood star draped her curves in a two-piece ensemble that showed off her toned body.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The film star rocked a cropped black tank top over a twist-front velvet skirt. She paired the look with a vibrant blue purse and some silver sandals.

2. Ini Dima-Okojie

The Nollywood actress was another sight to behold at the event.

She donned a pair of loose-fitted carton brown pants and paired them with a cute ruffle bralette, sporting statement earrings and wearing her hair down in a centre-part style.

3. Beverly Osu

The Nollywood star and model showed off her long legs in an all-black ensemble.

The ebony beauty sported a black mini dress and paired it with a longline blazer with feather hemlines on the sleeves.

A photo of the actress. Credit: @kolaoshalusi @insignaonline

Source: Instagram

4. Linda Ejiofor

The mother of one and talented actress rocked a powerful green number featuring a pair of shorts and a blazer with an off-white bralette underneath.

Her husband and fellow film star, Ibrahim Suleiman kept things dapper in a brown two-piece.

5. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

The media personality and top fashionista did not disappoint!

The BBNaija host sported a cream doublebreasted blazer over a pair of metallic pants, accessorising with some dark sunnies.

Ebuka at the event. Credit: @kolaoshalusi @insignaonline

Source: Instagram

6. Basketmouth

The comedian/actor/rapper stepped out for the event looking like a million bucks in a dapper fit.

He donned a brown leather ensemble and finished off with some sleek sunglasses.

Photo of the entertainer. Credit: @kolaoshalusi @insignaonline

Source: Instagram

The fashionistas made sure to come through looking fabulous!

Instagram vs reality: Fashionista Kiekie shares hilarious video of maternity shoot BTS

Sometimes, behind that picture-perfect Instagram snap is a hilarious story that captures the struggles of achieving a look.

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori recently shared a sneak peek of what went down at her recent shoot, which is hilarious.

Recall she had posted photos rocking a sleek ensemble. In the Instagram uploads, the expectant mother shared a stack of photos from a breathtaking outdoor photoshoot.

Source: Legit.ng