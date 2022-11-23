Ebuka, 5 Other Celebrities Who Attended Atafo Fashion Show in Style
- Nigerian designer extraordinaire Mai Atafo recently unveiled his Spring/Summer ’23 collection in a recent fashion show
- Several Nigerian celebrities were in attendance, including Sharon Ooja and E buka Obi-Uchendu
- In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how some of these fashionistas dressed for the event
Mai Atafo recently had a fashion show three years after his last runway show, as he unveiled his latest collection, The Atelier Spring/Summer ’23 collection.
As is the case with many fashion shows, several celebrities were in attendance and they made sure to show out in style!
Check them out below:
1. Sharon Ooja
The Nollywood star draped her curves in a two-piece ensemble that showed off her toned body.
The film star rocked a cropped black tank top over a twist-front velvet skirt. She paired the look with a vibrant blue purse and some silver sandals.
2. Ini Dima-Okojie
The Nollywood actress was another sight to behold at the event.
She donned a pair of loose-fitted carton brown pants and paired them with a cute ruffle bralette, sporting statement earrings and wearing her hair down in a centre-part style.
3. Beverly Osu
The Nollywood star and model showed off her long legs in an all-black ensemble.
The ebony beauty sported a black mini dress and paired it with a longline blazer with feather hemlines on the sleeves.
4. Linda Ejiofor
The mother of one and talented actress rocked a powerful green number featuring a pair of shorts and a blazer with an off-white bralette underneath.
Her husband and fellow film star, Ibrahim Suleiman kept things dapper in a brown two-piece.
5. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
The media personality and top fashionista did not disappoint!
The BBNaija host sported a cream doublebreasted blazer over a pair of metallic pants, accessorising with some dark sunnies.
6. Basketmouth
The comedian/actor/rapper stepped out for the event looking like a million bucks in a dapper fit.
He donned a brown leather ensemble and finished off with some sleek sunglasses.
The fashionistas made sure to come through looking fabulous!
